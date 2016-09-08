Back from a musical break

After a relaxing summer holiday, the Windcraft Music Centre in Nicosia is back with a modern jazz concert by a duet of internationally renowned musicians, Domas Aleksa on the bass and Leonid Nesterov on the piano.

Aleksa is one of the best bass players in Lithuania and the Baltic states. From the age of six he started playing the cello and at 13 he turned his attention to the guitar.

The bass player has toured internationally with many popular acts and musicians, including American blues star Otis Taylor and jazz singer Philip Hamilton. At the Sony Jazz stage, he played with world-famous American drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, and at the Klaipeda Jazz Festival he performed with the Tunisian lute and guitar prodigy Nabil Khemir.

Aleksa has collaborated with various bands and performed in numerous prestigious international jazz festivals. He has also been a supporting act for a number of superstars such as Black Eyed Peas, Simply Red, Macy Gray and Avril Lavigne. With his own band, D’Orange, he has supported Incognito, Poogie Bell Band, Roy Ayers Band, and others.

He has recorded more than 30 studio albums as a session musician for other artists in various musical styles. Even with the demands of a busy touring and recording schedule, he still finds time to continue working on his own compositions. He released his second studio album last year.

Nesterov has made a name for himself on the local music scene. He found his musical calling in Latvia and moved to Limassol in 2010. He regularly organises jazz concerts in Cyprus, where he performs with the Leonid Nesterov Trio. He also plays with various musicians from the Baltic states, Germany, United Kingdom, Russia, Israel and other countries.

Baltic Jazz/ Domas Aleksa and Leonid Nesterov

Live performance by the bass and piano players. September 9. Windcraft Music Centre, 27 Xanthis Xenierou, Nicosia. 9pm. €10/8. Tel: 22-377748