Customs seize 21 kilos of hookah tobacco

CUSTOMS officers seized close to 21 kilos of hookah (shisha) tobacco at the Ayios Dhometios crossing point, it was announced on Thursday.

The tobacco was found in a Turkish Cypriot vehicle on Wednesday evening, customs said.

Officers found the hidden tobacco that the Turkish Cypriot driver said he had procured in the north.

He was arrested and the tobacco, whose tax is worth some €4,332, was seized by customs.

Customs also seized the vehicle used to carry the illegal tobacco from the breakaway state.

Authorities said the suspect in question had been arrested in the past for similar offences.

He was brought before court on Thursday where the judge fined him €7,300, payable immediately, or three months in jail. His decision was not immediately known.

The suspect would have to pay an additional €500 to get his car back.