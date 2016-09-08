Cyprus Rally 2016 preparations almost complete

THE pace of preparations is picking up for the CNP ASFALISTIKI Cyprus Rally.

The national rally will host the tenth and final round of the European Rallying Championship (ERC) and is to take place from October 7-9.

At the same time the rally will also host the fifth round of the Middle East Rally Championship. Once again, this means that this is the only time during 2016 that one rally hosts two regional championship rounds of the FIA.

The organising committee has commenced preparations two months ago so that the rally will be at its best. The rally has been designed with Nicosia as the headquarters, while a Eurosport delegation has visited the island in order to be informed regarding the course and its confirmation.

The ERC committee have stated that they are very pleased with the rally course and they are in constant contact with the rally organisers.

One main difference from last year is that the Ceremonial Start and Finish will take place in Limassol. Specifically, the crews will start and finish the rally on a specially prepared installation on the beach front of the city.

Simultaneously, with the support of the Cyprus Tourist Organisation, the Love Cyprus Golden Stage returns to the national rally. The crews taking part in the event will have the chance to fight for a share of the 60,000 euro prize in the last two special stages of the 2016 season.

Moreover, thousands of rally fans will also enjoy the Super Special Stage which will be identical to last year’s one. The organisation decided to repeat it after it was met with extreme success in the previous year and is guaranteed to excite fans to no end.

Clerk of the Course, Nayia Kontopoulou stated: “For many months now the Cyprus Rally organisation has been working tirelessly to ensure another successful rally. This year’s rally has three main ‘highlights’. Friday night will see the return of Night Special Stages while the Nicosia Super Special Stage will take place on Saturday, the 8th of October, in the afternoon. Moreover, the crews will have the chance to compete for a hefty financial prize during the Love Cyprus Golden Stage which will be comprised of the last two Special Stages.”

Like last year, the HQ will be based in the Filoxenia Conference Centre, while the Service Park will be situated on Evangelos Florakis street in Nicosia, right by the Police Headquarters.

The rally will take place on a mixed surface (dirt and asphalt), something which had begun in Cyprus in 2009.

Participants from Europe and the Middle East will battle it out with Cypriot crews in the CNP ASFALISTIKI Cyprus Rally 2016.

The next, and penultimate, rally of the ERC will be hosted in Latvia from the 16th to 19th of September