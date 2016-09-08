Cyprus visa centre in Beijing inaugurated

The inauguration of the first visa application centre (VAC) in China took place at the Cypriot embassy in Beijing on Tuesday night, CNA reported on Thursday.

The centre started operating on April 20 on a trial basis after it was assigned to commercial company TLScontact by the Cyprus foreign ministry.

According to the commercial company, the applications received by TLScontact are transferred to the embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Beijing, which has the exclusive right and responsibility to deal with the applications. Passports are returned by the Embassy of Cyprus in Beijing to the VAC in sealed envelopes.

The Cypriot embassy in Beijing processes visa applications for Cyprus from applicants residing in China, Japan, South and North Korea, Mongolia, Laos and Cambodia.

More centres are expected to open soon as a practical measure to make it easier for Chinese tourists and businessmen to visit Cyprus.