French helicopters to rescue 110 stuck in cable car at over 3,000m

September 8th, 2016 International, Recommended 0 comments

French helicopters to rescue 110 stuck in cable car at over 3,000m

A French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter takes off near Chamonix

Helicopters are being sent to rescue 110 people stuck at over 3,000 metres altitude in a cable car that links France and Italy near Europe’s highest mountain, the Mont Blanc, police said.

The scenic cable-car journey is 5km long and usually takes 35 minutes, but passengers have been stuck there for about two hours.

“We will evacuate passengers by air, with police helicopters but also private ones called in by local authorities,” a spokesman for the local gendarmerie police said.

France 3 television said the cable car was stopped after cables got tangled in high wind.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close