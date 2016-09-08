French minister says three detained women likely planned attack

September 8th, 2016 International, Recommended 0 comments

French minister says three detained women likely planned attack

Soldiers patrol in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Three women arrested on Thursday in connection with a car laden with gas cannisters that was found abandonned near Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral were likely planning an imminent attack, French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

“These three women aged 39, 23 and 19 had been radicalised, were fanatics and were in all likelihood preparing an imminent, violent act,” Cazeneuve said in a televised statement.

The interior minister said one of the detained women had stabbed a police officer during the operation before being shot and wounded.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close