French minister says three detained women likely planned attack

Three women arrested on Thursday in connection with a car laden with gas cannisters that was found abandonned near Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral were likely planning an imminent attack, French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

“These three women aged 39, 23 and 19 had been radicalised, were fanatics and were in all likelihood preparing an imminent, violent act,” Cazeneuve said in a televised statement.

The interior minister said one of the detained women had stabbed a police officer during the operation before being shot and wounded.