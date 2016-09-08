From Malta with love

Before taking on the Kourion ancient theatre in Limassol on Sunday, the Maltese band Red Electrick will give a performance on Saturday in Larnaca.

The five-man pop/rock band will introduce us all to songs from their latest album Inside You, as well as paying tribute to some musical legends including David Bowie and Prince.

The band, who won the Best Band and Best Song categories at the 2014 Malta Music Awards, has been electrifying the musical stage since 2008, when they came crashing out with their debut single ‘The End of it All’.

The band’s sound is collectively influenced by both the bluesy swagger of 70s rock and a more contemporary sound that is bound to make us all move to the groove. The five members may be very different, but their love of music and their diverse taste in what they listen to make for an original sound, an electrifying performance, and a band that might make you want to visit Malta just to see the place that raised such musical talents.

Red Electrick

Live performance by the pop/rock band. September 10. Savino Live, Larnaca. 10.30pm. €8. Tel: 24-620861