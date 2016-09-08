Larnaca flooding and energy relocation ‘as planned’

PROJECTS concerning the prevention of flooding in the Aradippou area and the relocation of oil and gas installations are moving forward, a government official said on Thursday.

“There was an evaluation of the development of projects planned in these two municipal areas,” acting Interior Minister Ionas Nicolaou said after two successive meetings with the Aradippou and Larnaca municipal councils. “We progressed to plan further steps for their implementation.”

As regards Aradippou, the available data on flooding were studied at the meeting and a project was developed as a result. It was decided that the Larnaca district administration will prepare a hydrological study and an independent researcher will be tasked with studying the problems related to flooding in the Aradippou and Larnaca areas.

“It has also been proposed to build a dam in the Archangelos area of Aradippou which will significantly contribute to preventing flooding in the Rizoelia region and elsewhere in Aradippou. Further, it was decided to schedule specific small projects that can be done now in order to further alleviate the problem,” Nicolaou said.

At the meeting with members of the Larnaca council, timeframes for the relocation of the Larnaca gas and oil installations were set. From January 1, 2017 urban areas will be planned in the region as part of the environmental assessment, something which will aid the commercial development of the area.

According to Nicolaou, other projects proposed by the municipality were discussed and specific timeframes for their implementation were agreed upon.

Thursday’s meetings were essential for the coordination of government agencies and municipalities in order to promote and implement specific projects on the basis of timetables, the minister concluded.