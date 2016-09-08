Man arrested for alleged racially-motivated disturbance at bus station

A 32-year-old Greek man was arrested on Wednesday night in connection with an incident involving racism and xenophobia, causing unrest, assaulting a police officer, and resisting arrest, a police report said.

According to the report, the man went to the bus station at Kato Paphos and caused serious concern to people about to board the buses.

Paphos police rushed to the scene and found that the 32-year-old had caused significant concern, before starting to yell and gesticulate as the sight of the police officers.

He also resisted when lawfully arrested, they said.

The 32-year-old is expected to be taken to court over the incident.