Man arrested in connection with cocaine possession

A 36-year-old man from Limassol was arrested on Wednesday night after cocaine was found in his car, a police report said on Thursday.

According to the report, shortly before 9pm, Larnaca drug-squad members cut off a car, driven by the 36-year-old, on the Larnaca-Ayia Napa highway near Avdellero.

During a search of the car, police found four grams of white powder, believed to be cocaine.

The driver was arrested on the spot for possession of a controlled substance.

Upon questioning by the drug squad, he admitted having committed the offences and was detained.

The 36-year-old will be brought before court on Thursday for a remand hearing.