Man arrested in connection with cocaine possession

September 8th, 2016 News in Brief 0 comments

Man arrested in connection with cocaine possession

File photo

A 36-year-old man from Limassol was arrested on Wednesday night after cocaine was found in his car, a police report said on Thursday.

According to the report, shortly before 9pm, Larnaca drug-squad members cut off a car, driven by the 36-year-old, on the Larnaca-Ayia Napa highway near Avdellero.

During a search of the car, police found four grams of white powder, believed to be cocaine.

The driver was arrested on the spot for possession of a controlled substance.

Upon questioning by the drug squad, he admitted having committed the offences and was detained.

The 36-year-old will be brought before court on Thursday for a remand hearing.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close