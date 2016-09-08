Moscow signals active interest in security component of Cyprus settlement

Moscow believes that the security aspect of a Cyprus settlement needs to be solved in the framework of an international conference that would include Russia, its ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy said on Thursday.

Speaking after a meeting with AKEL general-secretary Andros Kyprianou, in Nicosia, Osadchiy said Moscow was following developments closely and was well-informed.

He said his country would want to play a certain role in the aspect of security, which affects the wider region, while internal aspects of the Cyprus problem need to be settled at the negotiating table.

A multi-party conference with the three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey and the UK is likely to take place at the end of the negotiations if they are successful. Whether there would be a wider international conference following that has not entered the picture yet.

The security component of a Cyprus settlement is of general concern for the region`s security and this is the reason why Moscow is keen on this matter, the ambassador said.

Responding to an announcement by Kyprianou, that he would visit Moscow soon, Osadchiy said this would contribute to his government forming a better opinion on this matter.

Concerning the essence, the Ambassador said that Cyprus, as a modern state, needs to decide on its own whether it wants to have international guarantees and in that case, he said “we need to discuss what kind”. “This discussion on guarantees needs to take place at an international conference on Cyprus,” he added.

The fact that Russian foreign ministry officials don`t come that often to Cyprus did not mean we are not doing anything, Osadchiy said, in reply to a question over Moscow`s intentions to assume a more active role.

“As I told you, Moscow is well informed, the [foreign] minister, Mr Lavrov, is a connoisseur himself of the Cyprus problem and we follow developments closely in this area” he said. The ambassador said Russia was also follows developments in Cyprus concerning the energy sector.