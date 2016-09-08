Nicosians less satisfied on culture than before

September 8th, 2016

THOUGH the majority of Nicosians said they were satisfied with cultural facilities such as concert halls, theatres, museums and libraries, the rate has dropped by nine percentage points from 2012, from 67 per cent to 58 per cent in 2015, the biggest drop among all EU capitals.

According to a Eurostat report, this places Nicosia second from bottom place after Malta, which is the only EU capital where less than 50 per cent of residents (34 per cent) were satisfied with the facilities.

The highest satisfaction level was recorded in Vienna (97 per cent) ahead of Helsinki (94 per cent).

