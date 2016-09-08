Nurses call two-hour stoppage at Athalassa after convict injures three staff members

Nurses belonging to the public sector union Pasydy will hold a two-hour work stoppage on Thursday to protest against an incident involving a convict at Athalassa psychiatric hospital in which they said three nurses and two police officers were injured.

They did not give any details as to the incident, which reports said happened on Wednesday night.

The nurses at Athalassa have complained for months that convicts brought in for treatment are not properly guarded by prison staff.

After the work stoppage they will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss what measures they will take “after the events that took place at the men’s admittance department where a convict who was being hospitalised, unguarded by jailers, expressed violent and aggressive behaviour resulting in injury to three members of the nursing staff and two members of the police, who had been called on to help”.

The first step, they said would be the two-hour work stoppage between 11am and 1pm at the hospital.

