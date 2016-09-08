Pensioner injured in third-floor fall

An 82-year-old man was injured on Thursday morning, after he fell from his Nicosia third-floor apartment window onto the corrugated-iron roof of an adjacent garage, the fire service said in a statement.

According to the statement, they were notified of the incident at 5:16am by the ambulance service.

The Paphos gate and Akropolis fire stations responded to the call with three vehicles and rescue teams, which placed the man onto a spinal board to immobilise him before being taken to the Nicosia general hospital by ambulance.