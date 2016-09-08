Jordanian king’s visit underway

Jordan’s King Abdullah II arrived in Nicosia just before 1pm for a meeting at the presidential palace, followed by a working lunch with President Nicos Anastasiades.

The king was welcomed by Anastasiades in a red carpet ceremony and official reception.

As part of the ceremony, Abdullah laid a wreath at the statue of Archbishop Makarios III on the palace grounds.

The further strengthening of bilateral relations between Nicosia and Amman and current regional developments will be the focus of discussions.

Following the tete-a-tete with Anastasiades the working lunch will be held with members of the delegations of the two countries.

The Cyprus delegation comprises the ministers of energy and defence, the government spokesman and other officials.

The king is being accompanied by his prime minister, the minister of foreign affairs and other Jordanian officials.

Police on Thursday warned motorists of traffic disruptions in Larnaca and Nicosia due to the king’s visit.

“Road networks in the districts of Larnaca and Nicosia will be affected,” they said in an announcement and called on drivers to show patience and comply with traffic instructions.

