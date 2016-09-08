Push for a Jordan-Cyprus-Greece trilateral meeting, Anastasiades off to Athens

Cyprus and Jordan expect to sign a number of agreements before the end of the year, Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Thursday following the visit of Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

He said the meeting between the king and President Nicos Anastasiades had been very constructive and they had discussed the strengthening of bilateral economic relations in the fields of tourism and energy, taking into account regional and European developments.

“We expect that by the end of the year a significant number of agreements will e signed between the two countries,” the spokesman said, adding that there was also the possibility of a trilateral meeting at the level of heads of state, along with Greece.

Christodoulides said that Anastasiades during a meeting he is due to have in Athens later on Thursday with the Greek prime minister in Athens, he would convey the Jordanian king’s desire for such a meeting.

The main topics of discussion in Athens will be the Cyprus issue and meetings on Friday will be held with EU heads of state from the Mediterranean region in Greece for the conference.

Anastasiades will also meet with the Greek president during his visit.

On Sunday, he will travel to Berlin to attend a working dinner hosted by the German Chancellor for a number of heads of state and government to discuss the agenda of the informal European Council to be held on September 16 in Slovakia.