Rolling down life’s road

They say that rolling stones gather no moss. Well, if we look at the band that’s been rolling for the last 50-something years, we will see that they surely haven’t got rusty. We might not all be able to rock ’n’ roll, but we can all surely learn new skills to help us move forward – here are just two that will help you keep rolling down the road.

The first event we have to suggest will help us challenge the fear we might have of public speaking and give us a few secrets on how to achieve leadership skills.

Do some vocal warm-ups on September 20 and get ready to take part in a Public Speaking and Leadership workshop by the Crusaders Toastmasters Club Nicosia – part of Toastmasters International, a world leader in communication and leadership development with more than 332,000 members. The Nicosia branch has been helping Cypriots and expats improve their public speaking skills since 1963 – so they really know what they are talking about.

The free workshop, which is perfect for managers, trainers, freelancers, university students, entrepreneurs or anyone who would like to improve their communication and leadership skills, will be held at the Bank of Cyprus headquarters in Nicosia from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.

The Crusaders will start by introducing all participants to public speaking, then on to what it means to be a leader and how you can do it right, then they will explain how to handle unrehearsed speaking, and end with a Q&A session.

If you are still wondering if Toastmasters International is the right environment to learn, here are a few words from a member to help you make up your mind.

“Like every member I first came here as a guest and there was an amazing vibe and energy, very inviting and people were so ready to communicate, to express themselves and I wanted to be part of that. It was an immediate connection and I knew I wanted to be a member.”

To reserve your place online, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-public-speaking-and-leadership-the-toastmasters-way-registration-27482090673.

The next event is geared for all you entrepreneurs out there. It is a bootcamp under the name The Most Powerful Ways to Create a Profitable Business, which will be held from November 26-27 in Limassol.

The weekend will offer powerful content to help you grow your business with the help of internationally recognised business mentor, investor and entrepreneur John Lee and personal branding expert Pavlina Papalouka.

Lee and Papalouka will lead the way towards participants becoming successful entrepreneurs who can run their own businesses, have a better income, more time and freedom. They will achieve this by teaching all present how to put top business strategies in place, how to turn any idea into a profitable business model, how to use social media marketing to increase sales, how to master your mind to overcome limiting beliefs, how to take your existing business to the next level, get more clients than you can handle, and much, much more.

The speakers have lived it all. Lee is the CEO and co-founder of Wealth Dragons, best-selling author of the book The Wealth Dragon Way, and an internationally acclaimed speaker who has shared the stage with the likes of Sir Richard Branson and Bill Clinton. He was born to Chinese parents who ran a takeaway restaurant in England and his endless drive has brought him to where he is today.

He started investing in property in his early 20s and by the time he was 27, he had achieved his goal of becoming a self-made millionaire.

Papalouka started her career just out of university by working with TV channels in Cyprus and Greece. She then went on to create her own public relations and event management agency, while also teaching public relations and media. While achieving her own goals, she realised that her passion was helping people overcome their limitations and achieve their full potential. She followed this passion to become a coach and speaker in personal development, business and personal branding.

