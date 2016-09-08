Turkey allows German lawmakers’ trip to Incirlik air base

Turkey has agreed to allow German lawmakers to visit soldiers stationed at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey in October, signalling some progress in easing strains between the two NATO allies, Germany’s Foreign Minister said on Thursday.

Turkey had banned German lawmakers from visiting the base in response to a parliamentary resolution declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a genocide.

The row over Incirlik has compounded tensions between Germany and Turkey just as Chancellor Angela Merkel needs Turkish help in dealing with Europe’s migrant crisis.

Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomed the move, saying that it must be possible for deputies to visit an army that answers to parliament.

“With this decision by the Turkish government, we are a little further on in our relations,” he said in a statement.

Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen also called the Turkish decision a “good sign”.

It was unclear whether Ankara had agreed to just one visit to the 250 German soldiers at the NATO air base in October or whether it was a more general decision.

The German soldiers are stationed in Incirlik to help defend Turkish troops against possible attacks from Syria and to support the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State insurgents in neighbouring Syria and Iraq.

There was no immediate comment from the Turkish government. The pro-government Daily Sabah newspaper quoted Turkish diplomatic sources as confirming that the German delegation had been given “partial authorisation”.

Relations between the two countries are complex, with some 3 million people with a Turkish background living in Germany.

Critics say Merkel has become over dependent on Ankara because of the migrant crisis and that she is turning a blind eye to Turkey’s human rights record.

Germany and the European Union fear Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is using public anger among Turks over a failed military coup in July to crack down on dissent. Tens of thousands of officials, judges, soldiers and others believed to have supported the putsch have been purged.

Tensions between Germany and Turkey had been mounting before the coup attempt, especially after Erdogan took legal action against a German comedian who ridiculed him, as well as over the parliamentary resolution about the 1915 massacre of Armenians.

On top of this, Germany stressed on Wednesday that press freedom was crucial after German broadcaster Deutsche Welle complained that Turkey had confiscated the recording of an interview with a minister at his office in Ankara