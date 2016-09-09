Arrest of man alleged to have pocketed funeral collection

A 32-year-old man from Larnaca has been arrested for allegedly keeping more than €3,000 he had collected as donations supposedly to help another man undergo medical treatment.

Police said that a 45-year-old man from Pyla reported the 32-year-old after he found out that the money, €3,100, never reached the person for whom it was collected.

The 32-year-old had arranged a fundraiser during the funeral of a relative of the 45-year-old in Pyla earlier in the month to help them with getting treatment.

But when the 45-year-old asked the person whether he had received the money, he said he had not. It is customary during funerals, for people instead of laying wreaths, to donate money for charities the family of the deceased chooses.

Police arrested the 32-year-old for theft and for receiving money under false pretences.