Britain’s UKIP denies ex-leader Farage has been offered a show by Russian TV

The UK Independence Party on Friday denied a newspaper report that its former leader, Nigel Farage, had been offered his own television show by a Russian state-funded broadcaster.

Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that RT had offered Farage – one of the prominent members of the Leave campaign in Britain’s EU referendum – his own television show and that Farage had held talks with the Moscow-based broadcaster.

“Nigel has not been offered a show by RT,” a UKIP spokesman said by telephone when asked about the report. “There has been no negotiation on a show for RT. This report is incorrect.”

Once known as Russia Today, RT was launched in 2005 as an attempt by the Kremlin to deliver an alternative to what it sees as Western-dominated news coverage.

“RT provides an alternative perspective on major global events, and acquaints international audience with a Russian viewpoint,” the station says on its website.

A spokeswoman for RT declined to comment on any ongoing negotiations.

“RT is proud to work with top international talent and fascinating personalities, such as Larry King and Ed Schultz, and we will continue this tradition,” the spokeswoman said. “Perhaps the next face you will see on RT UK will be the Queen.”

Farage lent his support to Donald Trump last month, saying the Republican US presidential nominee represented the same type of anti-establishment movement that he crafted in Britain.

Once dismissed by former Prime Minister David Cameron as “a bunch of … fruitcakes and loonies and closet racists”, UKIP ultimately helped force Cameron to call the EU referendum in which UKIP successfully campaigned for an exit.

In the June 23 vote, 51.9 per cent, or 17.41 people voted to leave the EU, while 48.1 per cent, or 16.14 people, voted to stay in the EU.