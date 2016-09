A car in Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci’s motorcade caught fire on Friday while they were on the move returning from a function outside Nicosia, reports said.

No one was injured in the incident. Akinci was in one of the other cars.

The motorcade was in Nicosia when the fire broke out in the vehicle’s engine at around 1pm. The fire was put out by Akinci’s bodyguards and the fire service.

The vehicle sustained serious damage.