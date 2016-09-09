Church box robbed with stick and a piece of gum

Police are investigating reports concerning the theft of money from the candle box of the ‘Rodon to Amaranto’ church in Troulli, in the Larnaca district, which is dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

The priest reported to the police that the money was stolen along with two pairs of spectacles, an unknown number of bottles of wine and the key of the side door of the church. The theft took place sometime between noon and 12.40pm on Thursday, the report said. The priest could not estimate how much money was there.

Following police investigations, it emerged that the perpetrators entered the church through the main door and remained hidden there until it was locked during lunch hour.

Police said that the perpetrators used a stick with chewing gum on one end to pull the money out of the slit in the box which contained the coins and notes.