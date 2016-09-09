Cyprus condemns the latest nuclear test by North Korea

Cyprus on Friday condemned the latest nuclear test carried out by North Korea and has called on the Pyongyang leadership to abandon its nuclear programme and resume negotiations with the international community.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said it “condemns in the strongest possible terms the latest nuclear test that was carried today by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The nuclear test, the fifth of its kind, violates all relevant UNSC resolutions adopted since the first test in October 2006”.

Moreover, the test, “aside from the fact that it escalates nuclear proliferation in the sensitive area of North-East Asia, threatens to aggravate tension in the area and endangers the peace and security of the entire region and beyond”.

Reuters reported earlier that North Korea said it had successfully conducted a nuclear test, its most powerful blast yet, and that it had the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic missile. The announcement drew condemnation from global leaders, while South Korea`s military said it stood by to counter harshly in the event of an attack by North Korea. The United States said it would do what is necessary to defend its Asian allies.

“Cyprus calls upon the leadership in Pyongyang to abide by all its obligations, including those emanating from the relevant UNSC resolutions, abandon both its nuclear program and weapons and re-engage in a meaningful dialogue with the international community”, the foreign ministry statement added.