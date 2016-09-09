EU-Med Summit leaders support Cyprus solution without guarantees

The heads of state and government who participated in the EU Mediterranean Summit that took place in Athens on Friday, expressed their support for the Cyprus negotiation process, “for a just, viable and comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem, without guarantees, based on the relevant UNSC resolutions and the status of Cyprus as an EU member state”.

In the Athens Declaration after the conclusion of the Summit, the Heads of State and Government of the Republic of Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal and Spain, who gathered in Athens with the aim of enhancing their cooperation and to contribute to the dialogue on the future of the EU, stressed that “the EU must strengthen our capacity to guarantee the security of our citizens and our territory and live up to our responsibility to respond to crises and act for peace and stability in our environment and in the world, in support of a Common Security and Defence Policy and in full compliance with the UN Charter. To this end, we need to enhance our cooperation and our commons means in the areas of security and defence, in a spirit of solidarity”.

“Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states as well as the inviolability of borders must remain fundamental principles for the EU. In this respect, we support the negotiation process, for a just, viable and comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem, without guarantees, based on the relevant UNSC resolutions and the status of Cyprus as an EU member state” they underlined.