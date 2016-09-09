Female Napa killing suspect denies accessory charge

A 48-year-old woman held in connection with the murder of a British national in Ayia Napa in August pleaded not guilty on Friday to being an accessory after the fact.

Kamares resident Koulla Anastasiou, who admitted to helping her wanted boyfriend escape after the August 14 Ayia Napa killing of Briton George Low denied charges of being an accessory after the fact.

The court adjourned for September 21. Anastasiou will remain in custody until then.

Arrest warrants against Mehmet Akpinar, 22, and Ahmed Salih, 43, were issued based on statements made by Anastasiou, who said she lived with Akpinar in her Kamares home in Larnaca and had aided his escape after the killing.

Police say she implicated herself as an accessory after the fact in a voluntary statement in which she said her boyfriend, Akpinar, had confided to her that he and Ahmet had stabbed the two British men following an altercation.

She had then taken a taxi to Ayia Napa on the night of the killing, with a change of clothes for Akpinar and returned the next day to pick up a phone he had left behind.

Turkish Cypriot police captured the two wanted men in Kyrenia on August 19 detained them for illegally crossing into the north through a military area but not in connection with the murder.

They are due to be tried in a military court.

On the night of the killing, Dartford resident Low, and his friend Ben Barker were walking along Gregory Afxentiou Street at around 3.20am, when they were attacked.

Eyewitnesses say they saw two men armed with knives stab the victims before fleeing in different directions.

A blow to his throat, severing his carotid artery proved fatal for Low, while Barker who was stabbed in the back four times, survived.

A written request has been submitted to a UN bi-communal committee on crime for the two wanted men to be handed over.

The committee was set up in 2008 to foster cooperation on issues such as money laundering, illegal immigration, trafficking in human beings and arms and drugs trafficking.