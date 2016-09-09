It takes two

The tango is one of the most passionate dances ever to hit the dance floor. Although it might seem very modern, it has been around since the 1880s and on Monday in Nicosia and Tuesday in Paphos the Ensemble Casual will give a small dancing history lesson on the subject.

As part of the Kypria International Festival 2016, the ensemble formed in 2009 by the Cypriot musician Nicolas Efthymiou will take to the streets to demonstrate how this partner dance can magnetise even those of us with two left feet.

But there is much more to the tango than meets the eye. It is not just a musical form or a type of dance. It is a culture with a very interesting history and a diverse socio-political context. The dance has influences from African and European culture. Dances formed during the ceremonies of former slaves helped shape the modern day form of the dance.

The event, which will marry a live music performance with the dance, aims to present a rich form of an artistic expression and also represent how certain sociological circumstances can create an artistic genre that enjoys up to date international recognition.

The dancers from the ensemble will present the tango through a historical recursion of the music of Piazzolla, Mendizabal, Villoldo, Donato, Plaza, Gardel, and Ziegler.

So step out of the classroom and get to the streets where you will enjoy the evolution of the tango with the Ensemble Casual, a group whose purpose is bring the dance to everyone.

The History of Tango

International music performance as part of the Kypria International Festival 2016. September 12. Faneromeni Square, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 70-002212

September 13. Mousalla parking space, Paphos. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 70-002212