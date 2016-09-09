Last of the summer films

August maybe yesterday for this year but it seems like the weather will still hold for a while yet – perfect to continue the screenings at outdoor cinemas all over the island.

The days ahead have a little something for everyone, so whether you like a bit of drama, want to take the kids to watch an animated film, or if you like foreign films, you won’t be disappointed.

Starting off with the Constantia Open-Air Cinema in Nicosia tomorrow, the night calls for the screening of the Spanish documentary El Boton De Nacar (The Pearl Button). The documentary, written and directed by Patricio Guzman, tells the story of two mysterious buttons that were found on the ocean floor along the coastline of Chile. With the help of these two buttons the documentary follows the history of the people who live around these waters.

The open-air cinema invites a younger audience to its screening of The Good Dinosaur on Sunday. The 2015 animated adventure asks what would have happened if the asteroid that destroyed the dinosaurs missed? What would the world look like and who would have been top of the food chain? With these questions in mind and a great preface for a story, the plot follows a young dinosaur learning how to survive in the world. When separated from his parents he makes an unlikely human friend. The two don’t hit it off at first but they realise that the only way to defeat loneliness is to stick together.

Larnaca will screen the Italian drama Anime Nere (Black Souls) starring Marco Leonardi and Peppino Mazzotta on Monday. The 2014 film follows three brothers and the longstanding Mafioso blood feud they are involved in.

Nicosia will continue its open-air cinema nights at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Centre on Monday with the 2002 biographical drama Catch Me If You Can. The film, starring Leonard DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, tells the true story of Frank Abagale Junior, who successfully conned millions of dollars’ worth of cheques as a Pan Am pilot, doctor and legal prosecutor, all before his 19th birthday.

It’s back to Larnaca on Tuesday when Apothiki 79 will screen the 1997 mystery drama The Devil’s Advocate with Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino. The title says it all, the film follows an exceptional lawyer as he is offered a job to work for a high-end law firm in New York. This is the biggest opportunity of his life, but will the career move be good for his soul?

Screening of the 2015 Spanish documentary. September 10. Constantia Open-Air Cinema, 15 Solonos Michaelides Street, Nicosia. 9pm. €5/free. With Greek subtitles. Tel: 22-349085

Screening of the 2015 animated adventure. September 11. Constantia Open-Air Cinema, 15 Solonos Michaelides Street, Nicosia. 9pm. €5/free. With Greek subtitles. Tel: 22-349085

Screening of the Italian drama. September 12. The House of the Volunteer, Griva Digheni Avenue, Larnaca. 8.30pm. €5/3. Italian with Greek subtitles. Tel: 99-434793

Screening of the 2002 crime drama. September 12. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-128157

Screening of the 1997 thriller. September 13. Apothiki 79, 79 Saint Lazarus Street, Larnaca. 8.30pm. Free. With Greek subtitles. Email: loveapothikes@hotmail.com