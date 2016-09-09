Remand for burglary suspects in Paphos

Paphos court Friday remanded two men in connection with an assortment of offences after stopping a car in the industrial estate of the city in the early hours of Thursday following a tip-off.

Police say the they are investigating the offences of conspiracy to commit a crime, burglary, theft, car and motorcycle theft, car arson, illegal possession of drugs, burglary tools and offensive weapons and the carrying of a knife.

Around 2.20am, following information received that a car was seen moving around in a suspicious manner, police made their way to the estate and on arrival saw a large motorcycle leaving the area. A car spotted in the vicinity with two persons in it was stopped for a check.

The two alighted from the vehicle and attempted, using the cover of night, to make a run for it. Police chased them and managed to get hold of the driver who turned out to be a 23-year-old male Paphos district resident.

A search carried out in the car uncovered half a gramme of cannabis, a knife, two car keys, a small bag containing a hood and gloves, knuckle dusters and various tools which could be used for burglary.

The 23-year-old was arrested and held for questioning.

Further investigations carried out led to testimony being obtained against a 24-year-old Paphos resident in connection with the theft around a week earlier and subsequent setting on fire Wednesday, of a pick-up truck. A judicial warrant was secured and used to arrest and detain him.

The motorcycle seen leaving the scene was identified as stolen but later recovered and the rider is being sought.

The two suspects were brought before the court where remand orders of four and five days were issued for the 23 and 24-year-old respectively.