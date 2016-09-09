Sixteen-year-old dies in car crash

A 16-year-old, Dimitris Stylianou, lost his life on Thursday evening when the car he was traveling in, driven by his seventeen-year old cousin with no licence, slid off the road and smashed into an electricity pole.

Police said the incident happened at around 8.20pm at Kantaras Street, in the livestock farming area of Pano Pοlemidia, and died around an hour later at Limassol general hospital.

The accident occurred when the inexperienced young driver lost control of the single cabin pick-up truck, drifted sideways off the road, and collided with the pole. It then turned over on its side and crushed Stylianou.

“The passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was crushed by the car and seriously injured,” said Limassol traffic accident officer Emilios Kafas.

The fire service was called to cut Stylianou out of the vehicle. He as rushed to hospital where, despite doctors’ efforts, he died an hour later.

The 17-year-old did not suffer any injuries. An alcohol test came up negative.

Further investigations brought to light the fact that the car had been declared immobilised since 2013.

“Unfortunately, this deadly accident, contained many factors that are the main causes of fatal and serious accidents; not wearing seat belts, speeding, driving without a license and insurance, and the inexperience of the driver.” Kafas said. “Unfortunately, in Cyprus we are rebellious, irresponsible people in terms of driving and these two factors caused all this harm.”

Speaking during a visit to Acropolis gymnasium to mark the start of the new school year, Education Minister, Costas Kadis expressed his grief over the death, saying it caused sadness, especially as he was a youngster who would have been starting classes on Friday.

Kadis appealed to all young people and their parents to be particularly careful with regard to matters of safety and their behaviour on the road.