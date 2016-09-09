UN: two sides will decide when and how to address time zone problem

September 9th, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

UN: two sides will decide when and how to address time zone problem

The two sides in Cyprus will decide when and how to address such issues as the time zone, UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) spokesman Aleem Siddique told CNA on Friday.

The comment came following a decision taken by the Turkish Cypriot side to implement the Turkish government`s decision to stick to summer time all year round come October 30 when clocks should turn back one hour to daylight saving time.

“The UN remains focused on facilitating the sides with their efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement as soon as possible. The two sides will decide when and how to address such issues,” Siddique told CNA today, invited to comment on the decision taken on Thursday in the north.

Cyprus, in line with all EU countries, will revert to winter time at the end of October.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close