AEK forced to wait to inaugurate new stadium

The Cyprus football championship resumes this weekend following the international break with six games, while the last game of round three will be played on Monday between AEL and Ethnikos Achnas.

AEK, who have yet to play a game this season, were eagerly awaiting their clash with newcomers Karmiotissa to inaugurate their new stadium. They had even arranged an open training session on Thursday not only for their fans to get a glimpse of their new home but also for club officials to ensure that everything was in working order.

However a few minutes into the training session the AEK players were rushed off the pitch as the bumpy and patchy playing surface was deemed too dangerous.

Such was the state of the surface that AEK reluctantly asked and received permission from the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) to switch venue for their game against Karmiotissa to the Zenon stadium.

It is yet unknown when AEK will be able to play at The Arena stadium.

On the playing side AEK will be looking to pick up their first points against Karmiotissa who showed in their first couple of games that they will be a tough team to break down.

Champions APOEL travel to the Ammochostos stadium to take on Nea Salamina.

In the corresponding fixture last year APOEL hit nine past Salamina but it should be a very different story this time round. The home side have strengthened their squad considerably, with Bebe, Maachi and Kolokoudias adding quality in the final third of the pitch.

APOEL are expected to give their latest signing, Argentinian Daniel Bertoglio, his first start while coach Thomas Christiansen may opt to rest some of his Cyprus internationals giving the chance to players like Aloneftis, Bressan and de Camargo who have had very little playing time to impress.

Omonia’s coach John Carver is already feeling the pressure from the supporters after dropping points against ‘weaker opposition.’

Against Doxa Katokopias any outcome other than a win will be considered catastrophic with fans baying for blood.

Doxa proved to be one of the most unpredictable teams last season and even though they have yet to pick up a point they can upset the favourites.

Ermis Aradippou are another team without a point, but they played against the likes of Omonia and APOEL so far, and especially against the former they were unlucky not to have picked up a point.

Ermis are a strong and well-organised team and should be able to overcome Anagenisi Deryneias and pick up their first win of the season.

Apollon will be looking to bounce back from their slip against Aris a couple of weeks ago and inflict on newcomers AEZ Zakakiou their first loss of the season.

The Limassol giants have the most potent strike force in Guie Guie and Maglica and they should prove too strong for AEZ who are expected to defend in numbers.

In the last weekend game, Aris entertain Anorthosis at the Tsirion stadium. Both teams have only drawn their games so far managing just one goal between them, with another draw highly likely.

Saturday, September 9th

AEK vs Karmiotissa (18.00), Omonia vs Doxa (19.00), Nea Salamina vs APOEL (20.00)

Sunday, September 10th

AEZ vs Apollon (18.00), Ermis vs Anagenisi Derynias (19.00), Aris vs Anorthosis (20.00)

Monday, September 11th

AEL vs Ethnikos Achnas (19.00)