All about the trance

Guaba Beach Bar in Limassol shows no signs of stopping when it comes to big party vibes by the sea.

Tomorrow, grab your beach towel and suntan lotion and head to the bar where the Israeli DJ psychedelic trance act Skazi (Asher Swissa and Assaf Bivas) will perform.

The act, which has been trancing us all out since 1998, brought a new and innovative twist to the trance scene, combining electronica with live guitar riffs and storming sounds that back than were considered unorthodox.

Their first album, Animal, was released in 2000, showing the world that the face of trance would never be the same again. The band has produced four compilations between 2001 and 2004, and they have also collaborated with a number of other artists.

For over a decade Skazi has covered every corner of the globe with intensive touring, performing mainly at the big raves and festivals, in front of tens of thousands of people.

Sunday promises to be another epic one with the return of Skazi to Guaba and a vibe that will be all about trance.

The Skazi Show

Live performance by Skazi. September 11. Guaba Beach Bar, Limassol. 10am-9pm. Tel: 96-682865