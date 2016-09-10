Car overturns after hitting another

A 71-year-old woman was slightly injured on Friday night in Dromolaxia, Larnaca, when the car she was driving overturned when it collided with another car that was parked on the side of the road.

According to the police report, the accident occurred at around 8pm while the 71-year-old was driving along Eleftheria Avenue in Dromolaxia. Under unknown circumstances her car collided with another parked at the side of the road, and overturned.

The 71-year-old was freed from her car by the fire service. She was transferred to the Larnaca general hospital with mild neck and chest injuries, where she was treated and released.