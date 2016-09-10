Community leaders hold 7th meeting of intensified talks

Cyprus leaders, President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, hold today Saturday their seventh meeting in the framework of the intensified talks under the aegis of the UN.

This is an additional meeting the two leaders during their previous meeting in September 2 decided to have, thus extending the duration of the talks by increasing the number of their meetings from 7 to 8.

President Anastasiades has said announcing the additional meeting that they will discuss outstanding issues in depth, which are not related to guarantees and territory chapters.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades speaking in Athens on Friday, during a brief conversation he had with his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos, ruled out any notion of having guarantees for the federal Cyprus, the island`s two communities are seeking to establish through the UN-led peace talks they are engaged in.

The President said that the issues of a single international personality, single citizenship, and single sovereignty, as well as the fundamental freedoms under the European acquis, have been secured in the convergences reached at the negotiating table. He added that there are chapters in which significant progress has been made, but there are also some other equally important chapters in which differences remain and on which the two sides have exchanged views. These include the issue of territory and the issue of guarantees.

