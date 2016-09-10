Men charged for illegal capture of birds

Two men from the Famagusta district, aged 27 and 33, were arrested in two separate incidents on Friday in connection with cases concerning the illegal capture and possession of wild birds.

According to the police, the 27-year-old who is from Frenaros, was arrested at around 05.30am on Friday in Avgorou for the illegal capture and possession of wild birds.

Following investigations in the man’s orchard and vehicle police located four bird trapping nets, seven metal poles, a sound producing device, a CD radio connected to a battery charger, three speakers with a 25-metre wire, 18 cartridges, and 25 live wild birds which were released.

He was charged and released.

Three hours later, at around 08.30am police arrested another man, 33, also from Frenaros after officers found in his possession three nets which are usually used for the illegal capture of wild birds.

He too was charged and released.