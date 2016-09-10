Rockin’ All Over the World

The British-based entertainment company Kendall and Morrelli will be bringing all you rock fans out at the end of next week for four performances by John Coghlan’s Quo.

If the name of the band reminds you of rock legends Status Quo, that’s because band member John Coghlan was once the original drummer of Status Quo. And, although the name of the band could make us think that this is a tribute band, it really isn’t. It is more a band that wants to recreate an authentic 70s Quo sound and keep the good old times rolling.

The number 70 has a double meaning when it comes to these four concerts that the band will perform in Limassol, Paphos, and Paralimni. Not just because it represents the decade around which the band will focus their music, but also the two concerts will be given in order to celebrate Coghlan’s 70th birthday.

After leaving the Quo – after 20 years – Coghlan worked with a number of musicians and during the late nineties he formed the John Coghlan band – which became John Coghlan’s Quo in 2010 when there was a change in the line-up. Since then the band, who are now Coghlan together with Bazz Barry, Mick Hughes, and Rick Chase, has been touring throughout the UK and Europe.

Coghlan explains the switch from Status Quo and how the need for a Quo sound came about by saying, “since leaving [Status Quo] in 1981 I’ve played with loads of guitarists and they’d say let’s stick a couple of Quo songs in and they would come unstuck. They think it is so easy and they just bluff their way through and really do a poor version.”

Talking about John Coghlan’s Quo, the drummer says the band members are great players and they recreate the sound without “this lookalike rubbish,” as he puts it.

Clearly wanting to make clear that the band is not paying tribute to Status Quo, Coghlan goes on to say: “I don’t want to discuss tribute bands because it is not our bag. Baz, Mick and Rick – we get on great and we have a good following for John Coghlan’s Quo.

“I still play the way I played with Quo, I haven’t changed anything.”

However, attaining Status Quo standards is not all that the performances are about. The band often plays songs that have either not been performed by Quo for many years or even on occasion, not at all.

You might be wondering how the drummer can keep the Quo feel alive after being away from the original band for so long – but in fact he recharged his Status Quo batteries in 2012 when, together with the other band members, Coghlan performed in a special one-off jam session for the band’s first-ever cinematic documentary Hello Quo. It was the first time the classic line-up had all been in the same room and played together since Coghlan left the band.

If you enjoy good old music from the 70s, if you like discovering long-lost classic album tracks from the past, and if you want to be in the company of a legend, then give the organisers a call and arrange to book your tickets to see the band in Limassol on Friday, in Paphos on Saturday and Sunday, and in Paralimni on Monday.

Living Legend of Status Quo

John Coghlan’s Quo band live to the sounds of Status Quo. September 16. Pissouri Amphitheatre. 8pm. €20. Tel: 96-818066

September 17-18. Tala Amphitheatre, Paphos. 8pm. €20.

September 19. Paralimni Amphitheatre. 8pm. €22.50