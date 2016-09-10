Scintillating Spurs sink Stoke as Son scores twice

Son Heung-min scored twice and Dele Alli and Harry Kane also found the net as Tottenham Hotspur eased to a 4-0 win at Stoke City on Saturday to move up to fourth in the Premier League.

Son was picked out by a fine pass from Christian Eriksen and had a moment to compose himself before beating Shay Given in the 41st minute to open the scoring.

Tottenham steadily began to rediscover the fluid attacking football that made them such an irresistible offensive threat last season, adding a second in the 56th minute when Son finished powerfully after another fine interchange with Eriksen.

Stoke, who had manager Mark Hughes sent off in the first half after he protested too vociferously against a decision, offered little going forward and remained rooted to the bottom of the table after Alli and Kane completed the rout.

Results from the Premier League’s other games:

Arsenal 2 – Southampton 1

Bournemouth 1 – West Bromwich Albion 0

Burnley 1 – Hull City 1

Manchester United 1 – Manchester City 2

Middlesbrough 1 – Crystal Palace 2

West Ham United 2 Watford 4