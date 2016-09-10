Scintillating Spurs sink Stoke as Son scores twice

September 10th, 2016 English Premier League, Football 0 comments

Scintillating Spurs sink Stoke as Son scores twice

Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their first goal with Kyle Walker

Son Heung-min scored twice and Dele Alli and Harry Kane also found the net as Tottenham Hotspur eased to a 4-0 win at Stoke City on Saturday to move up to fourth in the Premier League.

Son was picked out by a fine pass from Christian Eriksen and had a moment to compose himself before beating Shay Given in the 41st minute to open the scoring.

Tottenham steadily began to rediscover the fluid attacking football that made them such an irresistible offensive threat last season, adding a second in the 56th minute when Son finished powerfully after another fine interchange with Eriksen.

Stoke, who had manager Mark Hughes sent off in the first half after he protested too vociferously against a decision, offered little going forward and remained rooted to the bottom of the table after Alli and Kane completed the rout.

Results from the Premier League’s other games:

Arsenal 2 – Southampton 1

Bournemouth 1 – West Bromwich Albion 0

Burnley 1 – Hull City 1

Manchester United 1 – Manchester City 2

Middlesbrough 1 – Crystal Palace 2

West Ham United 2 Watford 4

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close