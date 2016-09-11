Akinci says leaders working earnestly for a fair solution

September 11th, 2016

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Sunday he and President Nicos Anastasiades were working earnestly to create a unified federal state by means of reaching a mutually acceptable and fair solution to the Cyprus problem.

In a message to Turkish Cypriots to mark the Muslim religious holiday of Bayram, Akinci said the last meeting of the intensive negotiations would be taking place on September 14, after which he would travel to New York for contacts.

Akinci said after decades of isolation, under a solution, Turkish Cypriots would be equal founding partners in a federal government and would be masters of their own house.

In a referendum, when the time came, the people would make the decision for a new and bright future.

He said the two sides had made significant progress. “But the process is not completed yet,” he said.

“With realism and reasonableness the remaining issues could be finalised I believe.”

