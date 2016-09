Burglars stole 35,000 euros and gold jewellery worth around 100,000 euros from the home of a restaurant owner in Argaka in Paphos, it was reported on Sunday.

They appear to have gained access from an unsecured window in the home of the 54-year-old. The money and valuables were in a safe in the laundry room of the house.

Police visited the scene and collected evidence. They cautioned homeowners that it was up to them to secure their valuables.