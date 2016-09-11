Clinton says she’s ‘feeling great’ after ‘overheating’ at 9/11 event (Update 2)

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Sunday became “overheated” at a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in New York City and departed the event early, according to a campaign spokesman.

Spokesman Nick Merrill said Clinton went to daughter Chelsea Clinton’s apartment in New York and is “feeling much better,”according to Reuters.

Clinton left her daughter’s house some hours later, telling reporters, “I’m feeling great”.

Clinton departed the event after about 90 minutes while the ceremony was underway, Merrill said. He gave no further details about her condition.

After Clinton left the event, US media reported she had fallen ill.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump repeatedly has raised questions about Clinton’s health and whether she had the energy to serve as president.

In December 2012, Clinton, 68, suffered a concussion and shortly afterward had a blood clot.

In a letter released by her doctor in July, Clinton was described as being in “excellent health” and “fit to serve” in the White House.

Other reports said Clinton had been “rushed” from the 9/11 memorial service because of a ‘medical episode’.

She was standing alongside Trump and other politicians when she was abruptly led away by her security detail and appeared to faint when she was led into a van, witnesses reported.

Rumours that Clinton is not in good health have been swirling for months but the reports have been branded a conspiracy theory by mainstream US media.