September 11th, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

More divorces being filed in the north – reports

There has been an increase in divorces in the north, Politis reported on Sunday, citing Turkish Cypriot media.

According to the report 1,045 applications for divorce were filed in 2015 with 798 being granted.

Of those filed, 184 reportedly related to domestic violence.

A lawyer specialising in divorce said the big number showed that society in the north was changing.

The majority of applications in 2015 related to marriages of 16 years and over.

The lawyer also said the majority of the divorce applications were filed by women.

