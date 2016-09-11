Five days remand for burglars caught in the act on CCTV

Larnaca district court on Sunday remanded two men aged 20 for five days each on suspicion of entering two separate houses when the owners were home and stealing various items on September 9 and early on September 10.

According to police, two complaints were filed with Larnaca CID. on Friday night a 61-year-old man said that between 7.45pm and 8.15pm, while he was taking a nap on his sofa with the kitchen door open some one came in and stole a mobile phone worth 100 euros and a tablet worth 200 euros, which had been on the kitchen counter.

Police visited the scene and through CCTV cameras belonging to a neighbour they saw a young man enter the courtyard of the house and leaving with the stolen items while a second young man kept watch on the street outside.

The suspect who lifted the items was known to police for similar offences.

On Saturday in a second instance, a Bulgarian tourist, resident of the UK, reported to police said that in the early hours of Saturday, between 1am and 5.30am when she was asleep in her ground floor hotel apartment with her husband in Larnaca, strangers opened their sliding door and stole her bag from the living room. Inside she had their travel documents, two credit cards, a camera worth 100 euros and 100 British pounds in cash.

On Saturday, police picked up the suspect they had identified from the CCTV footage at his home. Present was the person they believe to be the second suspect.

A search of the house turned up the stolen mobile phone and the camera from the hotel apartment. Police said both men admitted to having committed the offences and gave statements where some of their other loot from various burglaries could be found.