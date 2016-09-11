What happened in Brazil is not a conspiracy theory

By Claudio Acquarone

IN THE September 8 edition of Cyprus Mail, there was a curious article signed by Mr Gwynne Dyer – an independent journalist whose articles are published in 45 countries, according to your newspaper – with the title: “After Rousseff, Brazil’s crooks are back in charge”. In order to co-operate with your long tradition to well inform your readers, I am thankful for the opportunity to present some facts.

First of all, the emotional language employed by Mr Dyer is not suitable for an objective analysis as expected from someone whose professional duty is basically to inform.

We all know that emotions are not the best counsellors, and, as in this case, do not replace rational arguments on the lack of them. Diversity of opinions is always welcome, especially to keep alive one of the most important characteristics of democracy, which is freedom of the press. But opinions must be based upon facts, not mere emotions.

What recently happened in Brazil is much simpler to understand than the usual conspiracy theories that seduces some whose main professional duty should be to keep people informed. Under our constitutional text, the President of the Republic should respect the budgetary law and the probity of public management. If not, he or she may incur in Crime of Responsibility, which can only be committed by him or her, be trialled for it by Congress, and, if it is the case, be condemned to lose the position by a majority of 2/3 of the votes.

It all ended on August 31, after a 12-hour session, chaired by the President of the Supreme Court of Justice, at the conclusion of a process that lasted for 108 days. Now, also in accordance with the Constitution, Mr Michel Temer, elected Vice-President on 2010 and re-elected on 2014, will complete Mrs. Dilma Rousseff’s term, until the end of 2018.

All of this was conducted not only according to the rule of law, but also in full respect of the checks and balance system that regulates full democracies, under the scrutiny of a free press. There is no more strong evidence of normality in the whole process that the success achieved by the recent Olympic Games and the coming success of the Para-Olympic Games, just started. By the way, from 831 hospital cases registered in Rio during the whole event, not a single one was due to the Zika virus, according to the World Health Organisation.

What will remain of the painful but necessary process that Brazil had to endure is the strength of its democratic institutions, and specially that no one should be above the law.

And, as Mr Dyer also invested against the Brics, I am glad to say that it is alive and kicking, now enhanced by the creation, on July 2014, by the 6th Brics Summit, in Fortaleza, Brazil, of the New Development Bank, headed by K. Kamath, from India, with seat in Shanghai, China.

Claudio Acquarone is the Ambassador of Brazil in Cyprus