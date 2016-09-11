Italian foreign minister due in Cyprus on Monday

Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni will be in Cyprus on Monday for an official visit.

Gentiloni will meet in the afternoon with President Nicos Anastasiades at the presidential palace and then will go to the foreign ministry to meet his counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides.

The two ministers men will have a private meeting, which will be followed by official talks, in the presence of members of the Cypriot and Italian delegations.

Kasoulides and Gentiloni are expected to make statements after the meeting.