Police said on Sunday they had booked over 500 drivers islandwide for speeding and over 400 for other traffic violations between Friday night and Saturday night.
Out of 561 breathalyser tests, they booked 67 motorists for being over the limit.
Over 360 checks at nightclubs they booked 121 establishments for various offences plus 12 for violating the law on smoking indoors.
Police nab over 500 speeders during weekend checks
Police said on Sunday they had booked over 500 drivers islandwide for speeding and over 400 for other traffic violations between Friday night and Saturday night.