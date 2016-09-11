Police nab over 500 speeders during weekend checks

September 11th, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

Police nab over 500 speeders during weekend checks

Police said on Sunday they had booked over 500 drivers islandwide for speeding and over 400 for other traffic violations between Friday night and Saturday night.
Out of 561 breathalyser tests, they booked 67 motorists for being over the limit.
Over 360 checks at nightclubs they booked 121 establishments for various offences plus 12 for violating the law on smoking indoors.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close