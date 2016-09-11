Sixth ISFFC showcases 13 shorts from Cypriot directors

A total of 13 short films from Cypriot directors are included in this year`s National Competition programme of the 6th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus, with screens taking place at Rialto Theatre, between October 15-21.

According to the organisers, the festival programme includes fiction, documentary, experimental and animation and is complemented with parallel thematic screenings, tributes, music events, and other activities.

The 13 Cypriot films, which are also eligible for the international competition awards, are “8 Days of Parlor” by Zoe Phylactidou, “Antidoton” by Michael Hapeshis, “Bad Habits” by Emilios Avraam, “State of Authority” by Antonis Ioannides, “In Half” by Argyro Nicolaou, the animation “Last Breath” by Rebecca Stylianou, “Mad Dogs” by Danae Papaioannou, “The River” by Georgia Nicolaou, “Sanctioned” by Harry Ayiotis, “Weekend” by Talat Gökdemir, “Semele” by Myrsini Aristidou, the animation “The Soup” by Nicos Synnos and “Tango On the Balcony” by Minos Papas.

All films are screened in their original dialogues with Greek and English subtitles.

The selection of films and programming of screenings and parallel events, is undertaken by the artistic committee, consisting of film directors Alexia Roider and Ioakim Mylonas.

The International Jury is made up of acclaimed film professionals who will decide upon the awards to be given, including prizes for Best Short Film, Best Director, Best National Film and Best Documentary Award.

The Festival, organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and Culture and Rialto Theatre, is under the auspices of the Mayor of Limassol and is supported by the Cyprus University of Technology.