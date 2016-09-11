Suspected drug dealer arrested in Larnaca  

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Larnaca on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to sell.

According to police the man was arrested during a traffic stop, and after they found 3 grammes of dry green plant matter in his car, believed to be cannabis. He also had 370 euros on him, which officers believed were the proceeds from drug dealing.

A subsequent search of the man’s house revealed a further 20 grammes of the stuff, a precision scales and 2,750 euros.

The suspect is due in court later on Sunday.