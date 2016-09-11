Wanted man

September 11th, 2016 Main 0 comments

Wanted man

Wanted: Deonaca Remus Radu

Police are seeking Deonaca Remus Radu, 41, from Romania, to facilitate investigations into a series of burglaries and thefts committed during September in Limassol.
Anyone who has seen this man should contact Limassol HQ, their nearest police station, call the citizens hotline 1460 or use the online form ‘crime report’ on the police website: www.police.gov.cy

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close