Police are seeking Deonaca Remus Radu, 41, from Romania, to facilitate investigations into a series of burglaries and thefts committed during September in Limassol.
Anyone who has seen this man should contact Limassol HQ, their nearest police station, call the citizens hotline 1460 or use the online form ‘crime report’ on the police website: www.police.gov.cy
Wanted man
