Over 50,000 primary pupils go back to school

Primary schools are fully staffed and equipped for the academic year ahead, an education ministry official said on Monday as more than 50,600 pupils returned back to the classroom following around three months of holidays.

This year there are around 9,000 first-graders, while primary schools welcomed in total 50,606 pupils, around a thousand more than last year.

Deputy head of the education ministry’s primary education department Christos Hadjiathanasiou told state broadcaster CyBC that all schools were fully staffed and equipped.

Meanwhile, primary education teachers’ union POED is to convene later in the week to discuss whether they are satisfied with the existing state of affairs in schools and decide whether to strike.

Earlier in the month the union had expressed their discontent as they had said the ministry had yet to finish with teacher appointments and transfers, which was expected to cause problems.

The House plenary last week approved the amendment of the 2016 finance law to allow the recruitment of 103 teachers, as per the education ministry’s request to help meet staffing needs in primary and secondary education. This will increase the number of teachers from 11,967 to 12,070 in 2016.