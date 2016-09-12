Central data ‘warehouse’ will be used to fight tax evasion

The government’s Data Warehouse is a powerful tool for combating tax evasion, fraud and corruption, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference at the state information technology services to present the newly established data system, the minister said that this was an “important, strategic project of crucial importance to the government but mainly to the public”.

According to the IT services department, the Data Warehouse – a central repository of data – “is to enable easy access to accurate, consistent and integrated government data for better and faster decision making and for statistical purposes”.

The warehouse stores data from the information systems of a number of government services. These data will be used to shape policies to combat tax evasion.

Currently, 17 state services contribute to and are using information from the data warehouse, among them the tax and customs departments, the statistical service, the social insurance and social welfare services, the grants and benefits service, the state treasury, the land and civil registries, the road transport department, the registrar of companies and the police.

“For the first time we can derive information, utilising the wealth that is stored in various databases for better and more reliable decision-making for a number of policy issues, such as personnel management and the formulation of social policy, based on valid data which are available for inspection and verification at any time,” Georgiades said.

Among other things, he said, the data warehouse “is a powerful tool which will help to combat tax evasion, fraud and corruption”.

Georgiades said that the data warehouse is to expand in the future to include information from other public organisations and banks, to enhance its effectiveness and broaden the scope of its use.

The government, he said, has adopted a strategy for e-governance that focuses on the creation of a modern and more efficient public service that provides high-quality services at a lower cost, without red tape, utilising to the maximum the potentials of new technologies.

He added that e-governance is an important and integral pillar of the public service reform.